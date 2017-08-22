Congress welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq

The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdictsetting aside the practice of divorce through ‘talaq-e-bidat’ among Muslims, saying it was an “affirmation of women rights” and would give them relief from discrimination.

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the apex court quashed the practice of ‘instant triple talaq’ or ‘talaq-e-bidat’, which by itself was “an aberration and adulteration” of ‘talaq’.

The top court has recognised the pristine form of religious practice in Islam that abhorred any exploitation, he said.

Even the Muslim Personal Law Board had pleaded before the Supreme Court that the practice of ‘instant triple talaq’ was per se wrong, he said.

“This verdict is an affirmation of the rights of women and gives relief to them against being subjected to discrimination by a practice that had been perverted over the years. We welcome the acceptance of this reality by the court,” he said.

The Congress leader said several interveners, including the Amicus Curiae, had pleaded before the Supreme Court against ‘talaq-e-bidat’.

“The Supreme Court’s verdict is a culmination and acceptance of this wider wisdom as also recognition of the rights of the Muslim women,” he said.

In a 395-page order, five-judge constitution bench noted, “In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ – triple talaq is set aside.”

While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq and asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

Surjewala said there was no need for a law now as the suggestion made by the Chief Justice was a minority view.