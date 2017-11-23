Congress writes to President on ‘delay’ in convening Parliament’s Winter Session

The Congress has accused the government of delaying the Winter Session “without ascribing any justification for doing so” and approached President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to direct the Centre to summon the Houses at the earliest.

The Congress Parliamentary Party, in its November 21 letter to the president, claimed that not convening the Parliament session on time would set an “unhealthy precedent”.

The party accused the NDA government of delaying the session “without ascribing any justification for doing so”.

It claimed that the apparent reason informally mentioned by the government for “delaying” the session is the Gujarat Assembly election. The Congress argued that the session was convened “as per the established practice and convention” and not the poll schedule.

The letter was signed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, its chief whip in the Lower House Jyotiraditya Scindia and whip Deependra Hooda.

They also reiterated the party’s allegation that the government was avoiding facing Parliament and answering questions on its “flawed and unpopular” policies an “rampant corruption”.

“We seek to draw your attention to the inordinate delay by the government in convening the Winter Session of Parliament without ascribing any justification for doing so,” they said in the letter.

The leaders said the 2012 Assembly polls in the state were held on December 13 and December 17. Parliament session, however, was duly convened on November 22 “as per practice” and adjourned on December 20 of that year.

“It is also pertinent to mention, that Winter Session is preceded by the longest inter-session break after the Monsoon Session vis-à-vis all other inter-session breaks. Thus, not convening of Winter Session on time will set an unhealthy precedent,” they added.

Claiming the government was avoiding facing questions on floor of the Houses, the leaders said it was a “matter of serious concern” that the members of Parliament were allegedly being denied timely opportunity to discharge their duties.

“It also undermines the institution of Parliament itself and calls for honourable president’s urgent intervention as the custodian of the Constitution,” they said.