Constable who killed four did not report any illness: CISF

Family members of constable Balbir, who allegedly gunned down four of his colleagues, never informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that he was suffering from any mental illness, a force spokesman said on Saturday.

“No one from his family or his brother ever informed the CISF about any mental illness like depression that Balbir was allegedly suffering from. In fact, during his service with the CISF, not even once he faced any reprimand or punishment for disobedience,” said a CISF spokesperson denying media reports that quoted Balbir’s family members as saying that they informed the force about his mental health.

The spokesperson also said Balbir faced only one minor punishment for overstaying on holidays almost six years back adding that this is not uncommon in forces like the CISF.

He also added that the CISF personnel are never allowed to take their weapons home. After duty they have to submit their weapons in the armoury.

“His family members also alleged that Balvir hit his wife with rifle butt. We don’t know what weapon they are talking about as it cannot be his official weapon which he needed to submit to armoury all the time after finishing his shift,” said the spokesperson.

The CISF has instituted a mandatory court of inquiry into the incident.

“All these aspects will be thoroughly looked into during the inquiry,” said the spokesman.

