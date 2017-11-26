Constitution Day, 26/11 tributes: 5 things PM Modi said in Mann Ki Baat address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled on Sunday the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, saying the world will have to come together to battle terrorism.

For over 40 years, the country has been facing the menace of terrorism, Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Here are five issues PM Modi spoke about in his radio address:

1)Terrorism:

“November 26 is our Constitution Day... The Constitution of India is the spirit of our democracy... Equality for all and sensitivity towards all is the unique characteristic of our Constitution. It guarantees fundamental rights to each and every citizen, whether underprivileged or oppressed, backward or deprived, a tribal or a woman. It protects their fundamental rights and safeguards their interests. It is our duty that we abide by our Constitution in letter and spirit.”

2) Constitution Day:

“26/11 is our Constitution Day but how can the nation forget that on this very day nine years ago, terrorists had launched an attack on Mumbai. The country remembers and bows to those brave citizens, policemen, security men and each one who lost their lives then. This country can never forget their sacrifice. Terrorism has taken an ugly shape and has become a global threat almost as a daily routine. We, in India, are facing to lot for the last 40 years on account of terrorism... Terrorism has threatened humanity across the globe. Terrorism has challenged humanity. It is bent upon destroying the humanitarian forces. So, not only India but all humanitarian forces will have to keep fighting unitedly to defeat the menace of terrorism.”

3) Indian Navy:

“...We shall observe Navy Day on the 4th of December... Our civilisation developed along river banks. Be it the Indus, the Ganges, the Yamuna or the Saraswati – our rivers and seas are both economically and strategically important... As we peep into our history, we come to know that about 800 to 900 (eight to nine hundred) years ago, during the rule of the Cholas, the Chola Navy was considered one of the strongest navies. This navy had a big role in the expansion of the Chola-rule and in making it an economic super power... In the Chola Navy, a large number of women played leading roles and that too about eight to nine hundred years ago; to the extent that women actively took part in battles.”

4) Farmers:

“We all feel proud of the fact that the farmers of our country are rooted to traditions and also take interest in modern science, they keep trying and resolve... Our farmers across the country have got more than 10 crore soil health cards made so that they may understand their soil better and accordingly sow the crop.”

“The farmer is the son of the soil, how can a farmer see the mother Earth falling sick? The need of the hour is to revive the mother-son relationship. Can our farmers, the sons of our soil make a resolve that by the year 2022, when we complete 75 year of our independence, they will cut down the urea usage to half of what is being used presently? If this son of the soil, my farmer brother once make this resolve then we will see the health of mother Earth improve and production will increase.”

5) Cleanliness push:

“You will be amazed to learn that Tushar, an eight year old differently - abled, divyang boy from Madhya Pradesh had taken a firm resolve to make his village open-defecation free. It was a young boy vis-à-vis an enormous task at hand. But his grit and determination were exponentially greater and mightier. The eight year old is speech impaired, but he used a whistle as an armament. He would wake up at 5 in the morning, visit households one by one, awaken them and used gesticulations to wean them away from open defecation. Covering 30 to 40 homes every day, spreading the message of cleanliness, this boy transformed the village into open defecation free... This proves that cleanliness suffers from no barriers of age; there are no boundaries. A child or an elderly person, a woman or a man, everyone needs cleanliness. And everyone should contribute towards the cause of cleanliness.”