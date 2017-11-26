Constitution Day: 5 things to know about how it was framed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised on Sunday the contribution of BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in framing the Constitution.

“Our Constitution is a testimony to their vision. It protects the rights of every section of society,” Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Here are five things to know about the Indian Constitution:

1) The Constitution is a set of principles and rules that define the government’s powers and duties and ensures rights to the citizens. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into force on January 26, 1950.

2) The Constituent Assembly took almost three years (two years, 11 months and 17 days) draft the Constitution. It held 11 sessions over 165 days. On August 20, 1947, the Constituent Assembly set up a drafting committee, with BR Ambedkar as the chairman to prepare a draft Constitution.

3) The first general elections were held in 1952. From 1950 to 1952, the Constituent Assembly acted as the provisional Parliament of India. The two Houses of Parliament came into existence in 1952.

4) Here is the Preamble to the Constitution:

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.

5) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Constitution in his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday. He said: “Equality for all and sensitivity towards all is the unique characteristic of our Constitution. It guarantees fundamental rights to each and every citizen, whether underprivileged or oppressed, backward or deprived, a tribal or a woman. It protects their fundamental rights and safeguards their interests... It is but natural to remember Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the Constitution Day. Seventeen separate committees were constituted by the Constituent Assembly on various important issues. One of most significant of these was the drafting committee and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was the Chairman of this drafting committee. He was playing a pivotal role in it. The Constitution of India, which we feel so very proud of, bears an indelible stamp of his able leadership. He ensured the welfare of every section of society... Sardar Saheb (Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel) was also a member of the constituent Assembly. He was also the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on fundamental rights, minorities and tribals.”