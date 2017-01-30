 Construction firm staff hacked in Bihar’s Jamui district | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
Construction firm staff hacked in Bihar’s Jamui district

india Updated: Jan 30, 2017 12:13 IST
Avijit Biswas
Avijit Biswas
Hindustan Times, Bhagalpur
Suspected Maoists hacked an employee of a construction firm in Belkhori village under Chakai police station of Naxal-affected Jamui district, 160 kms south east of Patna, late on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Pandey, a ‘munshi’ (accountant) of Raj Kumar Engineering. The local firm was engaged in the construction of rural road from Harni to Kachchwan villages of Chakai block in the district.

The police claimed to have recovered Maoist literature from the scene of the crime. One such leaflet said that those carrying out such work with police help, and without obtaining Maoist permission, would meet similar fate.

Repeated efforts to contact Jamui superintendent of police Jayant Kant proved futile, as he did not respond to phone calls or text messages on his mobile.

The matter was reported to the police on Monday morning.

