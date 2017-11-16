Controversy’s favourite child: Haryana health minister Anil Vij

Another day, another controversial statement by Haryana health minister Anil Vij.

Adding fuel to the fire surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati, Vij has said the state government will approach the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to seek a ban on the upcoming Bollywood movie. The minister declared that he would not allow the screening of the movie in the state. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, while Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji.

Vij claimed that the filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had distorted the historical facts in the movie to “defame” Rani Padmavati, which had hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people. “Rani Padmavati is the symbol of Indian women’ pride. Her character assassination will not be tolerated at any level,” he said.

Vij is known as the ruling BJP’s enfant terrible and is notorious for shooting his mouth off, making remarks, usually nasty ones.

There is a long list of people from actor Parineeti Chopra and boxer Vijender Singh to politicians Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who have faced his ire or have been the target of his unprovoked barbs in the past two years.

The minister even told a woman IPS officer to “get out” of a grievance committee meeting after a brief argument.

In 2016, Anil Vij also accused the state CID of spying on him, causing embarrassment to the state government.

A five-time MLA from Ambala cantonment, Anil Vij, who enjoys a reputation for honesty, also does not mind taking pot shots at Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his other government and party colleagues, speaking or tweeting out of turn in utter disregard of protocol or the concept of collective responsibility. He also often quickly retracts his statements and has acquired the image of a flip-flop minister.