Coordinating with US over killing of 26-year-old Indian, says Sushma Swaraj

A 26-year-old Indian man was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers at a convenience store of a gas station in Washington.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2017 12:15 IST
Indian national

An Indian was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers at a convenience store of a gas station in Washington.(Picture courtesy: Yakima PD/CCTV screengrab)

India received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the death of its national in US and was coordinating with the investigative agencies, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

The minister also said the Indian consulate in San Francisco was helping the family of 26-year-old Vikram Jaryal, who was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers.

Jaryal, who worked as a clerk at AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when the incident happened. His family on Friday sought Swaraj’s help to bring his body back.

“On 6 April two miscreants entered the shop at 1.30 am. They snatched cash from victim and shot on his chest. This resulted in his death,” Swaraj tweeted.

“Our consulate in San Francisco is helping the family and following this up with the Police authorities,” she added.

Jaryal was from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

