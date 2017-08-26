Cops face action for letting BJP-RSS activists tie rakhis on their hands

Four police personnel are facing action for allegedly permitting BJP-RSS activists to tie rakhis on their hands at a police station here during Raksha Bandhan.

The officers, including an assistant sub-inspector, posted in nearby Naruvamoodu police station, were transferred to the police training camp here based on an internal report.

A top police officer said it was a lapse on the part of the personnel to allow the tying of rakhis during their duty hours at the police station.

They were transferred to the camp for further training, he said

“As per the report, some BJP-RSS activists came to the police station and tied rakhi on their wrist. The police personnel should not have permitted them to do so,” the officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

He also said a police station is a public organisation and officers should not show affiliation to any political entity.