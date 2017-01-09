Counterfeit iPhones, watches worth Rs 15 crore seized by customs dept in Dadri

Counterfeit high-end phones including iPhones and watches like Tissot and Omega brands worth Rs 15 crore were seized by the customs department from Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri near New Delhi.

The cargo examination revealed a spectrum of varieties of high-end mobile phones of internationally acclaimed brands like iPhone and Samsung with all top international brands of watches which include Omega Speedmaster, Swiss Rolex, Oyester, UlysseNardin and Tissot Sapphire,.

“These items were not declared by the importers concerned in their import documents. The seized goods were also found to be counterfeit and piratical,” a press release issued today by Noida Customs Commissionerate said.