 Counterfeit iPhones, watches worth Rs 15 crore seized by customs dept in Dadri | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 09, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Counterfeit iPhones, watches worth Rs 15 crore seized by customs dept in Dadri

india Updated: Jan 09, 2017 20:38 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

The cargo examination revealed a spectrum of varieties of high-end mobile phones of internationally acclaimed brands like iPhone and Samsung (Reuters file photo)

Counterfeit high-end phones including iPhones and watches like Tissot and Omega brands worth Rs 15 crore were seized by the customs department from Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri near New Delhi.

The cargo examination revealed a spectrum of varieties of high-end mobile phones of internationally acclaimed brands like iPhone and Samsung with all top international brands of watches which include Omega Speedmaster, Swiss Rolex, Oyester, UlysseNardin and Tissot Sapphire,.

“These items were not declared by the importers concerned in their import documents. The seized goods were also found to be counterfeit and piratical,” a press release issued today by Noida Customs Commissionerate said.

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<