Countless bullets for Pakistan if it dares one bullet towards India: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan that India will return countless fires if it (Pakistan) dares even one bullet towards Indian soil.

Speaking at an election rally on Wednesday at Sujanpur town in Punjab,situated few kilometres away from India-Pakistan border, Singh reminded Pakistan about the surgical strike which was a befitting reply of India for the terrorist attack at Uri Army camp.

“We stand by our commitment that we will not fire first, but will react heavily if neighbouring country violates ceasefire and its acts come between our national interests,” Singh added.

“Days of showing white flags by the army have gone and it has orders to retaliate strongly against any evil design of Pakistan,” Rajnath Singh said.

“Indian youth who are on the enemy country’s target with the help of narco-terrorism are ready to defeat this notorious country,” he claimed.

Coming down heavily on the opposition parties for tagging Punjab’s youth as addicts, Singh said that it is a serious offence of these parties for which youth of Punjab will give a suitable reply by choosing SAD-BJP combine again that will put Punjab on the front seat.

Aiming at Congress, the home minister said that in its rule of 70 years, the country ran with a tag of poor nation but the situation started improving after Narendra Modi took over the country’s command. “World has started giving us respect and we are seen sitting next to the developed nations who consider India as an integral part of the world now,” he said.

“Have you heard about any scam in last two and a half years?” Singh asked the gathering assembled despite heavy rain.

Terming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government a big flop in Delhi, Rajnath cautioned voters of Punjab to not to fall in the trap of AAP which will ruin the state like Delhi. “They are not ‘aam aadmi’ but ‘khaas’ who pretend to be an ordinary person but are enjoying every facility,” he added.

“I am happy with the manifesto which has been designed by BJP and SAD as it is going to benefit people of all sections,” Rajnath claimed.

He further said that Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu will be given a portfolio this time if the voters ensure his victory in these elections. He,however, did not mention terrorist attack on Pathankot Airforce Station during his nearly half an hour address.