Court issues fresh summons against accused firm, directors in AgustaWestland scam

A Delhi court issued fresh summons against three accused in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Summons were re-issued against India-based firm M/s Media Exim Private Limited and its directors RK Nanda and JB Subramaniyam.

The court has asked them to be present in court on February 22.

The court had issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against British national and alleged middleman Christian Michel James on November 31 last year.

Counsel appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NK Matta informed the court that summons issued against the three accused on the last date of hearing could not be executed.

The court had the NBW against Michel and summons against other three accused in the case, saying, “There is prima facie evidence against the accused.”

The NBW was issued after the investigating officer had told the court that the alleged middleman was out of India and pressed for an arrest warrant against him to bring him back to face trial.

An open-ended NBW (arrest warrant) does not carry a time limit for its execution.

In June last year, the ED had filed a 1,300-page prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) in connection with its money laundering probe.

It had said the investigation had found that Michel allegedly received 30 million Euros (about Rs 225 crore) from M/s AgustaWestland as “kickbacks” paid by the firm to execute the deal for sale of 12 helicopters to India in favour of the firm in “guise” of genuine transactions for performing multiple work contracts in the country.

(With agency inputs)

