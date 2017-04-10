CPI(M) cadre accused of molesting BJP woman leader in Tripura

A woman BJP leader was allegedly molested by CPI(M) cadre as she tried to prevent them from thrashing her husband at Pratapgarh constituency’s Aralia in East Agartala on Sunday.

BJP leaders have threatened to gherao the East Agartala women police station, where they have lodged a complaint, if the accused were not arrested on Monday.

The victim had contested the last Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) election and bagged the second highest votes among BJP contenders.

The party claimed that AMC’s former councillor and CPI(M) leader, Bipadbondhu Rishidas, accompanied by around 30 party cadre, came to the woman’s house around 8pm and thrashed her husband, threatening him to leave BJP.

Hearing the noise, the woman came out of the house and as she tried to protect her husband, the cadre molested her.

On getting the information, senior BJP leaders and Pratapgarh Mandal committee members came there and demanded the immediate arrest of the CPI(M) ex-councillor.

Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, but is to arrest anyone.

“We have asked the police to arrest the accused by today. If they don’t do so, we will gherao the East Agartala women police station in the afternoon,” BJP state general secretary, Pratima Bhowmik said.

She further claimed that during the incident, the CPI(M) cadre also molested another BJP woman leader. The very day, one BJP worker was assaulted by one CPI(M) worker as the former was not ready to quit BJP. He is currently admitted in GBP Hospital.

Two days back, the BJP Mahila Morcha had organised a dharna followed by a ‘secretariat abhiyan’, protesting the “alarming rise” of crime against women under the Left government’s regime.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s OBC Morcha held a daylong statewide demonstration in demand of adequate reservation for OBCs on Monday.