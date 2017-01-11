CPI-M to hang Modi in mock trial over failure of demonetisation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will hold a special programme at 14 district headquarters in the state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face a mock trial and would be hanged.

Soon after Modi announced the spiking of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and people ended up spending long hours in front of ATMs and banks, Modi himself said people could “hang him”, if the demonetisation exercise did not turn out to be a success.

The decision to organise the protest was decided at the CPI-M state committee meeting. State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Wednesday said demonetisation was effected to please the corporates.

“The end result is that Kerala’s economy has gone for a toss and each and every sector has been badly affected. We are going to launch a protest with the support of the people,” said Balakrishnan.

“The state government will seek the Centre’s help to see that the RBI offices at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi are given permission to accept the spiked currencies from Kerala,” he added.

Former chief minister VS Achuthanandan said demonetisation was a fraudulent step and was handled by Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley alone.

“The very fact that the finance ministry is issuing numerous releases clearly shows that the RBI had no clue of what is happening. This was meant to please the ‘Adanis’ and the ‘Ambanis’ and for that, the common man has been fleeced,” said Achuthanandan.

On Wednesday, a weekly cabinet meeting decided to give Rs 2 lakh to the families of people who died waiting in ATM and bank queues.