Criminals in Bihar pump eight bullets into Samastipur civil court clerk, killing him instantly

Two motorcycle-borne criminals pumped eight bullets into the body of a civil court clerk, killing him instantly in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district early on Monday morning.

The assailants shot Javed Ahmed, 45, barely 200 metres from home on Madrasa lane, near Banaras Bank Colony under Town police station of Muzaffarpur, 71 kms north of Patna. He was going to board a train for Samastipur from the Muzaffarpur railway station. The criminals made good their escape on motorbike, the police said.

A resident of Muzaffarpur, Ahmed used to work as a clerk at Samastipur civil court. He, however, would not stay there, but commute by train every day between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, a distance of 56 kms.

His younger brother Mohammad Shamim, who owns a small shop in Muzaffarpur, said Ahmed apparently did not have any personal enmity. “He used to commute every day, leaving Muzaffarpur at 6am and arriving late in the evening,” he said.

Ahmed last returned from work on Saturday to be with his family of four children and a wife.

Ashish Anand, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Town police station, did not rule out possibility of personal enmity behind the killing. “Prima facie, his killing is related to some issue with the Samastipur civil court. We are, however, investigating the case from all angles,” the DSP said.

The DSP said that the police were trying to collect CCTV footage from shops near the scene of the crime.

Ahmed’s body had been sent for post-mortem examination.