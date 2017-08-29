Criminals loot Rs 45 lakh from bank cash van after injuring security guard in Patna

Unidentified criminals looted Rs 45 lakh from the cash van of a nationalised bank after injuring at the security guard in rural Patna on Tuesday.

Police said six criminals, who came on three motorcycles, intercepted the van near Neema village in Dhanarua police station area, 33 km south of Patna, shot at the security guard, snatched his rifle and forced the two other occupants of the bank vehicle to part with the cash at gunpoint.

While decamping with the looted cash, the criminals also threatened the bystanders, the police added.

The incident took place at around 12 noon when the van was carrying the cash from Allahabad Bank’s Masaurhi branch, 31 km south of Patna, to its Dhanarua branch, the police said.

The injured security guard had been referred to Patna Medical College Hospital, where he had been operated upon, the police added.

Meanwhile, police teams from Patna and adjoining areas have launched joint operations to nab the culprits.

“We are trying to ascertain whether an insider had tipped-off the criminals. We are also scanning the details of all present and former employees of the company that has been hired by the bank to replenish cash at ATMs or carry the money to its branches,” the police said.

“We are also keeping a watch on criminals who are out on bail, apart from gangs operating in adjoining districts. Footage of CCTV is also being scanned for clues,” they added.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manu Maharaaj, who reached the spot with reinforcement, said a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Dhanarua police station. “Special teams have been constituted for investigation,” Maharaaj said,

Earlier on August 25, motorcycle-borne criminals had looted Rs 5 lakh from the Katoria Bazar branch of State Bank of India in Banka district in southeast Bihar.