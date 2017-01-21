‘Crorepati’ bank office boy at Purnia gets IT summons

The income-tax department has issued summons to a semi-literate office boy of a private sector bank, after it detected multiple transactions worth lakhs of rupees in his bank accounts.

Vicky Mallik, an outsourced employee of Royal Enterprises, working at the ICICI Bank, Purnia branch, has pleaded ignorance and denied having made any transactions in them.

Mallik’s two savings accounts (071205500457 and 071201502794) at the bank show transactions worth crores of rupees between 2012 and 2016.

According to bank statements, Rs 21.96 lakh was withdrawn from one account (071201502794) on January 19, 2013. Besides, transactions over Rs 1 crore were done from two accounts during 20012-13.

The tranches of money were deposited in the accounts online and withdrawn through ATM and by cheques, the statements revealed.

Mallik claimed that he got to know about them only after he received taxmen’s call three days ago. He, however, admitted to having received a letter from Manish Kumar Jha, joint director, income tax (Inv), Bhagalpur, in May last year.

ICICI Bank office boy Vijay Mallik (HT Photo)

A semi-literate person, who can barely sign his name, could not fathom anything of the I-T notice then.

“I could not understand the content of the letter then. But after I got a call from IT office, I immediately met the manager of the ICICI Bank who told me to keep quiet and write an application to close the accounts,” Mallik said.

Mallik has since submitted an application for closing his accounts.

Mallik had joined the bank for a paltry monthly salary of Rs 2500 when it opened its Purnia branch in 2010 . “I was then asked to submit a copy of my Aadhaar card and PAN number by the then bank officials, who also took my signature on a form. I don’t know what happened after that,” he said.

“At present, I am drawing Rs 5,800 per month, which is not enough to support my family,” a baffled Mallik told reporters here.

Branch manager Yogesh, said: “I am not competent to speak on the matter.”