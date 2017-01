A CRPF officer was on Tuesday shot at and injured by militants in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said.

Assistant sub inspector BN Thakur was on duty in Muran Chowk, 32 kms from capital Srinagar, when he was shot at by unidentified militants from a close range, the officials said.

They said the injured officer was immediately evacuated to hospital and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.