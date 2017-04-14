CRPF says video of youth manhandling soldiers in Kashmir authentic, FIR registered

Jammu and Kashmir Police registered an FIR on Thursday on a complaint filed by the CRPF over a video clip that showed some youths manhandling soldiers during the bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

“Police have registered an FIR on our complaint in Jammu and Kashmir. Law will take its course,” acting director general of CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia told PTI in New Delhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir government said stern action would be taken against those involved in such incidents.

Sources said the police have identified the youths who attacked the CRPF personnel and action against them is expected soon.

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

Earlier in the day, inspector general of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told PTI in Srinagar, “During investigation, we found that the video is authentic. We have identified the company of the force involved and the location of the incident.”

Sahi said the incident happened in Kralpora area in the Chadoora assembly segment in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“We have gathered all the facts and officially intimated the Chadoora police station.

“We will legally deal with those who did that to our jawans. We will follow it up in a strong way,” he said.

In Jammu, deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh said, “There will be stern action against perpetrators. Such incidents are not acceptable at all. Action will be taken.”

“This is a very unfortunate incident. It’s noteworthy how jawans were patient. Our security forces are disciplined. Jawans have maintained extreme calm,” he told reporters after inaugurating the four-day Jammu Mahotsav.

Meanwhile, Lakhtakia and special secretary (internal secretary) in the home ministry Rina Mitra will leave for Srinagar ton Friday to assess the security situation in Kashmir Valley.

During the two-day tour, the two senior officials will hold meetings with senior CRPF and state government officers and take stock of the situation, official sources said.