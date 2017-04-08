CRPF sniffer dog ‘Cracker’ dies in IED blast during anti-Maoist op in Chhattisgarh

A sniffer dog of the CRPF died and his handler was injured on Saturday when a pressure bomb planted by Maoists went off in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1620 hours when a Road Opening Party (ROP) of CRPF’s 170th battalion was returning to its camp after a combing operation in Modakpal police station area, a district police official told PTI.

The ROP, accompanied by a sniffer dog, had launched the operation from its camp in Chinna Kodepal village.

Just 2km ahead of the camp, the canine, named Cracker, sniffed a pressure IED (improvised explosive device). The device got triggered probably due to some movement during sniffing and exploded, killing the canine, he said.

Cracker was inducted into CRPF in 2015.

Its handler, constable B Bhanu Prakash Reddy, received minor injuries on his hand, the official said.

Cracker, a Belgian shepherd (Malinois) breed dog, was inducted into the CRPF battalion in December 2015, he said.