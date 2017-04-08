CRPF sniffer dog ‘Cracker’ dies in IED blast during anti-Maoist op in Chhattisgarh

A sniffer dog of the CRPF died and his handler was injured on Saturday when a pressure bomb planted by Maoists went off in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.
The incident occurred at around 1620 hours when a Road Opening Party (ROP) of CRPF’s 170th battalion was returning to its camp after a combing operation in Modakpal police station area, a district police official told PTI.
The ROP, accompanied by a sniffer dog, had launched the operation from its camp in Chinna Kodepal village.
Just 2km ahead of the camp, the canine, named Cracker, sniffed a pressure IED (improvised explosive device). The device got triggered probably due to some movement during sniffing and exploded, killing the canine, he said.
Its handler, constable B Bhanu Prakash Reddy, received minor injuries on his hand, the official said.
Cracker, a Belgian shepherd (Malinois) breed dog, was inducted into the CRPF battalion in December 2015, he said.