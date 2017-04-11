Crush forces of hatred, says Nitish at Gandhi function

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, called for effective measures to combat ‘forces of intolerance’, which were becoming a big problem for the country and society.

“Intolerance in the country is growing with each passing day. A game of hatred is being played by some people who use the name of Gandhi for their selfish ends but have no faith in his ideology and principles. It is time to curb such forces, by application of force, if necessary”, said Kumar.

He was addressing a large gathering at a programme organised as part of the centenary celebrations of Gandhi’s ‘Champaran satyagrah’ in 1917, when he took up the cause of farmers being tortured and exploited by the British indigo planters.

Making out a strong case for a tolerant, and liquor-free, society, as favoured by Gandhi, the chief minister said that the relevance of Gandhian thought had gone up manifold in the modern day world, ravaged, as it was, by terrorism, instability and conflict.

“Gandhiji fought against social evils all his life. We have taken lessons from his teachings and ideology, to formulate many people oriented welfare schemes. Liquor ban and reservation for women in local bodies are examples of our commitment to the great man’s ideals”, he said.

Kumar said his government would soon formulate new schemes to eradicate social evils like early marriage and dowry, among others. “To proceed further on the path to social reform will be our true tribute to Gandhiji and the ideals he stood for”, he stated.

The chief minister urged the people not to attending wedding ceremonies, organized by those people, who took dowry. “We are going to launch a strong campaign against the dowry system soon,” he announced.

Enumerating the gains of total liquor ban in Bihar, imposed a year ago, Kumar called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enforce a complete liquor ban across the country.

“He had imposed prohibition during his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat. Now, he heads the central government with big majority. So, the onus is on PM Modi to impose a country-wide ban of liquor, without thinking about any loss in revenue,” said the chief minister.

Speaking at the function, Bihar finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui said only Gandhian thought and ideology could save the country in the prevailing atmosphere of suspicion and uncertainty.