Curfew relaxed in communal violence-hit Bhadrak till 12 noon

Curfew has been relaxation till 12noon on Monday coastal Odisha’s Bhadrak town, where violence had broken out over alleged abusive remarks against Hindu deities on social media.

On Sunday, the curfew was relaxed from 8am to 11am but was later extended till 12 noon on Monday to allow people to acquire essential commodities.

According to reports, the Centre on Saturday rushed 2,000 paramilitary personnel to Odisha to assist the local administration. Twenty companies of the paramilitary personnel were dispatched to Odisha to help restore normalcy in the district.

Following a derogatory Facebook post against Lord Rama, Section 144 has been imposed in Bhadrak after protests broke out.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal activists demanded action against three Muslim youth for their alleged blasphemous comments on Facebook. The three had allegedly posted the said comments in response to a Bajrang Dal activist Ajit Kumar Padhihari’s post hailing Jai Shri Ram on Facebook.

Fresh violence erupted in some areas on Friday evening after talks failed to resolve the row triggered by alleged abusive remarks on social media against a particular community.