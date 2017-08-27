LIVE | Curfew relaxed for 5 hours in and around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter in Sirsa

After the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape, police have sealed his properties in various parts of Haryana and seized weapons and combustible materials. The BJP government in the state has come under criticism from the Punjab and Haryana high court for “politically surrendering” to the quasi-religious sect. The clashes left 31 people dead and 250 injured.



Live updates

9: 56 pm: RamRahim’s bodyguards wanted to take him in his car,but as he was convicted, we said he will be taken in police car: Haryana DGP

There was an argument and finally he was taken in the police vehicle. We arrested the bodyguards who misbehaved: Haryana DGP BS Sandhu pic.twitter.com/JGEo9wE65P — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

9: 40 am : The district administration has relaxed the curfew for five hours in and around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters here, after restrictions were imposed on August 24. Petrol pumps, shops and other commercial establishments were allowed to open in the area.

“I was not able to purchase essential items for my household since Thursday night due to imposition of curfew. I will buy sufficient stock of such items,” Surender Soni, a resident of Begu area near Dera headquarters said.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed here on Thursday in view of the rape case judgement against sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.