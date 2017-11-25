Custodial death of Kotkhai rape, murder accused: CBI submits chargesheet against 8 cops

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday submitted the chargesheet against eight police officials arrested after the custodial death of one of the accused of the Kotkhai gangrape and murder in July.

The chargesheet was presented against inspector general of police (IG) Zahur H Zaidi and seven other police officials arrested on July 29 following the death of accused Suraj Kumar, a Nepalese.

Then Shimla senior superintendent of police DW Negi was arrested on November 16 but the challan against him has not been presented yet. The investigating agency produced all nine cops in the court and extended their judicial custody. No one appeared on behalf of the accused arrested.

The district bar association had passed a resolution that none of its members would plead the case of the accused of the gangrape and murder in Kotkhai that sent shockwaves across the hill state and triggered arson in the town. The association will review its decision on Monday.

Suraj died in custody at the Kotkhai police station on July 18.

On the Himachal Pradesh high court’s July 19 order, the CBI registered two cases and took charge of the investigation into the rape and murder case registered on July 6.

The body of a school girl was found in a forest of Halaila village and the medical examination confirmed she was raped before being murdered. A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.