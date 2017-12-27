Cyber crime: Haryana law officer duped of Rs 50,000

Haryana deputy advocate general Jasbir Singh Dhol had filed a complaint alleging a Rs 50,000 online ATM fraud, here, on Tuesday.

Dhol stated that he had received a call from a person named Ankit Verma who claimed to be a bank official. “ The man said that my ATM card had expired. He asked for my 16 digit card number and then the three digit pin behind the card. Afterwards, he demanded the six digit one time password which was delivered on my phone number,” said Dhol.

Moments later, Rs 50,000 were deducted from Dhol’s account, following which he blocked the card and informed the police, added Dhol. A case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and forwarded the case to the cyber cell.