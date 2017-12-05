Cyclone Ockhi: 12 Goa beaches affected by sea water

Twelve beaches in Goa have been affected by the rising sea level caused by Cyclone Ockhi, revenue minister Rohan Khaunte said on Tuesday. (Live updates)

Khaunte said preliminary estimates suggested that the damage caused by the cyclone, which skimmed Goa’s coastline, was between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

Those affected by the natural calamity have two days to approach government agencies with details of damage to their properties to get compensation, he told the media here.

Read more: From Gulf of Thailand to Gujarat: Cyclone Ockhi’s unusual long life and path

The affected beaches are in Varca, Cavellossim, Utorda, Benaulim, Betalbatim, Sernabatim, Arambol, Mandrem, Morjim, Keri, Candolim and Anjuna.

Only legal structures damaged by sand erosion or by gushing sea water would be considered for compensation.

Photos: Cyclone Ockhi lashes Mumbai rains, Gujarat braces for landfall

The minister said both district collectors of North Goa and South Goa had been instructed to conduct field inspections of damaged properties in coastal areas along with officials of the tourism department and Goa coastal zone management authority to establish and assess the exact nature of damage and fix compensation amounts.

Goa attracts nearly six million tourists every year, of which half a million are foreigners.