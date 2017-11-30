 Cyclone OCKHI batters Kerala, Tamil Nadu Live updates | india-news | Hindustan Times
Cyclone OCKHI batters Kerala, Tamil Nadu Live updates

The storm named ‘OCKHI’ is likely to gather strength in the next 24 hours to become a severe cyclonic storm. Here are the live updates.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2017 14:59 IST
Malavika Vyawahare and Ramesh Babu
Heavy rains, strong winds disrupt normal life in Kanyakumari.
Heavy rains, strong winds disrupt normal life in Kanyakumari.(ANI)

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a cyclone warning for south Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands. A tropical depression over the Comorin area has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

The storm named ‘OCKHI’ is likely to gather strength in the next 24 hours to become a severe cyclonic storm as it moves towards the Lakshadweep Islands.

Authorities asked people to remain indoors and educational institutions to close down in three districts of south Kerala as the Indian Railways cancelled at least 12 trains.

The auto-rickshaw driver was killed in Kottakarara after a huge tree fell on his vehicle following the rains, officials said.

Here are the live updates:

2.38pm: Another cyclone is in the offing that will likely hit Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh next week.

2.35pm: The storm will bring heavy rainfall in isolated parts of South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala and even some parts in the interiors of the two states.

2.30pm: Fishermen in Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram say they have no information about eight people who ventured into the sea on Wednesday night. Landslides have been reported from hilly areas of the state.

2.25pm: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in Kottakarara after a huge tree fell on his vehicle following the rains.

