Cyclone Ockhi live: Two more die in Kerala, death toll rises to 16

Cyclone Ockhi, which claimed 14 lives in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Friday, has moved towards Lakshadweep and is expected to intensify in the next 24 hours, the Met department has warned.

Heavy rains lashed Tirunelveli, another worst hit area after Kanyakumari, in Tamil Nadu early Saturday and traffic was halted on the Karupanthurai-Melapalyam link road as the low-lying bridge was submerged in Thamirabarani river.

At least 200 fishermen were rescued by a joint operation carried out by Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

1.40pm: Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal said the cyclone has left massive destruction in the island. “Friday night and early hours of Saturday, the island witnessed a strong wind with the speed of 135 kmph. After leaving enough destruction in Minicoy and Kalpeni it moved to Kavarthi, the capital. Though many houses and buildings were damaged, there is no human casualty so far,” said the MP.

1.30pm: Four hundred fishermen from Kerala and 300 from Tamil Nadu rescued.

1.15pm: Two more deaths reported in Kerala, toll touches 16.

1pm: The cyclone is expected to start weakening by December 4, according to IMD.

12.45pm: The Kerala government announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh for the families of deceased and Rs 20,000 each for those injured in the cyclone.

12.40pm: Rains subsided and a clear sky was visible in many parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A joint operation conducted by the Indian Navy and Air Force rescued 26 fishermen Saturday.

12.15pm: Waterlogging witnessed in Kochi

12.05pm: Ockhi is expected to travel north towards Mumbai and Gujarat in the next 48 hours, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) director S Sudevan in Trivandrum

11.45am: Efforts were on to rescue fishermen who had ventured into the sea in 12 fishing boats from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

11.30am: Minicoy island in Lakshadweep, received 14cm of rains Satuday morning, Met department sources said.

11am: The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Ockhi — which in Bengali means ‘eye’ — over Lakshadweep is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across Lakshadweep islands during the next 24 hours and then recurve north eastwards during the 48 hours, the Met department said.

10.45am: PM Modi dialled Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami late Friday night and inquired about the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi, which also battered parts of Kerala. The PM has assured “immediate assistance” to the CM.

10.35am: Heavy rain lashed at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu due to which the traffic came to a halt on the Karupanthurai-Melapalyam link road as the low-lying bridge was submerged in the Thamirabarani River.

10.20am: Coast Guard Ship C-427 has rescued two fishing boats off Vizhinjam, which were reported missing due to the cyclone.

An Indian fisherman who was stranded in the Arabian Sea is escorted down from an Indian Navy helicopter after being rescued in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (AP Photo)

