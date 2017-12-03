Cyclone Ockhi: Tourism affected as high tides flood Goa beaches

High tides early morning on Sunday reportedly due to the Ockhi cyclone that has hit Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep inundated several beach stretches in Goa, hotel owners said.

They said that the water rushed into the beach shacks washing away beds put up on the shoreline.

The beaches like Morjim in North Goa and Mobor in South Goa were among the worst hit due to the water surge, they added.

Well-patronised beaches in North Goa like Baga and Anjuna too faced the consequences of the high tide with tourists refusing to visit the shoreline since Saturday evening.

“The sudden rise in the water created a fearful situation among the tourists specially the foreign guests who went back to the hotel and did not return. This has affected tourism on a promising weekend when we were expecting heavy footfalls,” said Manuel Cardoso, general secretary, Goa Traditional Shack Owners’ Association.

Cardoso, who owns a shack at Calangute beach, said the water almost touched his shack leaving no space to accommodate any beach beds.

While there was no formal statement issued from the state tourism department, a senior official said they were keeping a close watch on the situation.

Indian Meteorological Observatory, which had on Saturday predicted “no impact” to Goa due to the cyclone, has asked fishermen not to venture in the sea. It has asked those already in deep ocean to return to the jetties.

Drishti Marines, a lifeguard service hired by the tate government to man the shorelines, has asked its personnel to request tourists to not swim into the sea during high tide.

The lifeguards were seen active on all the beaches, and two women Irish nationals caught in the waves this morning were rescued by locals at Palolem beach in South Goa, said police.

Goa is currently witnessing peak tourist season which will continue till the New Year when thousands of the people descend on the beaches.