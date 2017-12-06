Cyclone Ockhi weakens to deep depression, spares Gujarat

Cyclone Ockhi, which was expected to make landfall in coastal Gujarat on Tuesday midnight, weakened into a deep depression, much to the relief of the state machinery which worked overnight to evacuate people from vulnerable areas.

Schools and Colleges in Surat, however, remain closed on Wednesday. An election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was cancelled due to inclement weather.

“Cyclone has weakened into deep depression but showers and wind will continue to lash the state,” said an official communiqué.

Overnight rains continued in the morning in south Gujarat as well as other coastal areas, reportedly damaging standing crops as well as those stacked at the marketing yards.

Overcast conditions prevailed in Ahmedabad and some other parts of central Gujarat.

Rains accompanied by wind will continue in most of parts of the state over the next two days, said Met department.

As sea conditions remain “rough” fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during next 18 hours.

“There is also a probability of dissipation of the system over the Sea before the landfall due to unfavourable environmental conditions such as high wind shear and colder sea surface temperatures near the coast’,” said a Met department press release.

The state was earlier put on alert in view of impending cyclone that left trail of destruction in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Maharashtra on Tuesday closed down schools and colleges, including those in Mumbai and adjoining areas, following forecast of rain triggered by Ockhi.

Residents of 29 villages in Surat were moved away from shore, while 7000 agariyas (salt pan workers) were shifted to safer places from coastal areas such as Bharuch and Valsad in south Gujarat.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani cancelled his election campaign in Rajkot and rushed to Surat late on Tuesday night and held meetings with the concerned departments to take stock of the cyclone preparedness.