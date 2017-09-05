DA case: CBI books Tayal, principal secy to former Haryana CM Hooda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Murari Lal Tayal, a 1976 batch retired IAS officer who held the key post of principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

CBI booked Tayal on Monday evening along with members of the family including wife Savita Tayal, son Kartik Tayal and daughter Malvika Tayal and a firm — Kappac Pharma Limited.

According to the FIR, Tayal was in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crore.

CBI registered a case under Section 13 (2), read with 13(1) (e), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“...on examining the material available, there appears sufficient ground to order an investigation in the said offence alleged to have been committed by Murari Lal Tayal and others,” reads the order signed by Ram Gopal, IPS, and head of CBI’s Chandigarh branch.

Tayal was principal secretary to the-then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from March 6, 2005 till his superannuation on October 31, 2009.

The FIR states that Tayal was very close to the-then Haryana CM and had played an important role in various important decisions including release of land in Manesar of district Gurgaon.

Later, Tayal was appointed as member in Competition Commission of India on November 30, 2009 for five years till December 31, 2014.

“...during searches and further information disclosed that ML Tayal while working in the capacity of public servant has acquired huge assets in the form of movable and immovable properties in his own name and in the name of his family members by corrupt and illegal means and by misusing his official position,” the CBI has said in the FIR.