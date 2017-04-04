Dalai Lama blesses Arunachal mountaineer, who’s on her way to Everest

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama flagged off Anshu Jamsenpa’s Double Ascent Mt Everest Expedition 2017 and personally blessed the mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh.

The Dalai Lama, familiar with Anshu’s mountaineering feat, said at a special audience in Guwahati on Monday, “your achievement is the testimony of your hard work, firm determination and a strong belief in yourself”.

He hugged her warmly and blessed her when Anshu sought his blessings for her future endeavours.

Arunachal Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Association president Tsering Wange offered the Indian tricolour to the Dalai Lama, who handed it over to Anshu to be unfurled atop Mt Everest.

The mountaineer also presented to Dalai Lama a framed photo of her earlier successful summit as a token of love and respect.

The Dalai Lama receives a photo from Anshu Jamsenpa of her successful expeditions to Mt Everest. (PTI)

The Buddhist leader also blessed Jamsenpa’s two teenaged daughters -- Passang Droma and Tenzing Nyiddon -- with a message which he wrote and signed.

Talking to reporters, Anshu Jamsenpa said, “Meeting His Holiness and getting his blessings in person is one of the most treasured and blessed day of my life. I shall cherish it for life, especially the close warm hug. It will always motivate me and infuse strength to overcome all my struggles of life.”

Jamsenpa, who hails from Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, had scaled Mt Everest twice in one season, within a gap of 10 days in 2011, which made her the first mother in the world to do so. She created history once again in 2014 by scaling three Himalayan peaks successively in six days.

