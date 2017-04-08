 Dalai Lama says he resents Trump’s ‘America First’ policy, calls it unbecoming | india-news | Hindustan Times
Dalai Lama says he resents Trump’s ‘America First’ policy, calls it unbecoming

Updated: Apr 08, 2017
Dalai Lama

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama delivers teachings to Buddhist followers at the Yiga Choezin ground in Tawang District near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.(AFP Photo)

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday said he was opposed to the US President Donald Trump’s “America First Policy”, which he believed was the unbecoming of a country that encouraged free thinking.

“I disagree with the America First policy. It is unbecoming of a country that encourages free thinking,” he told reporters after a discourse at the Yid-Ga-Choezin ground here attended by Buddhist Lamas and common people.

However, the Nobel laureate endorsed the European Union for pursuing policies directed at social cohesion and staying away from following the US practice of “anti-immigration and protectionism”.

“The exit of Britain (from European Union) was the people’s choice, but EU is something Africa, the America and even Asia can follow. I admire Germany for sticking to EU despite a very strong Deutsche Mark,” the Dalai Lama said.

The 82-year-old spiritual leader also suggested that India, China and Pakistan could have similar economic and cultural cooperation for greater stability in the region.

