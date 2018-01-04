Dalit protests in Maharashtra to Donald Trump’s ‘bigger’ boast: Top stories you should know about

US President Donald Trump tweets that he has a bigger nuclear button than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un; sporadic violence is reported during Dalit groups’ Maharashtra bandh; Salman Khan’s new movie is set for an earnings record: these were some of the top stories on Wednesday. Here is more about the top stories of the day.

Donald Trump’s ‘nuclear boast’

The US President boasted that he has a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button” than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump was responding to Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s address, in which he repeated nuclear threats against America. But the fact is Trump doesn’t have a nuclear button.

Dalit groups’ Maharashtra bandh

Violence, trains, buses and roads being blocked, stone-pelting, and demonstrations marked the Maharashtra shutdowncalled by Dalit groups. The groups are protesting the January 1 killing of a Dalit man in Bhima Koregaon where the 200th anniversary of a historic war was being commemorated.

US ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at United Nations headquarters. Haley accused of Pakistan of playing a “double game” in fighting terrorism. (AFP)

US blasts Pakistan for playing ‘double game’ in fighting terrorism

“They work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan,” said US ambassador Nikki Haley at the UN. Washington would withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan if the country didn’t do “far more” in fighting terrorism, she warned.

AAP nominates Rajya Sabha members for first time

Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta were named by the party’s political affairs committee and they have the support of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The nominations angered dissident party leader Kumar Vishwas, who alleged Kejriwal is “silencing him”.

Govt to put in Rs 7,577 crore in six banks

The finance ministry has approved a proposal for infusing Rs 7,577 crore in six weak state-owned banks. Bank of India, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Dena Bank and Central Bank of India will get funds in the next few weeks.

BSF jawan is killed by Pakistan sniper on his birthday

RP Hazra, 51, was shot dead when he was securing the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector. The Border Security Force “opened heavy fire” on Pakistani posts after Hazra’s killing, officials said.

11 killed in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan

Eleven people died and 12 were injured when the driver of a state-owned bus hit a truck in Sikar district of Rajasthan while overtaking. Police said the dead bodies were “severely mangled”.

Salman’s new movie to create earnings record

Actor Salman Khan’s new movie Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to earn more than Rs 300 crore. This will be his third film to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is the only other Bollywood film to earn more than Rs 300 crore in India.

Ravindra Jadeja may miss first Test against SA

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is down with a viral infection ahead of India’s first Test against South Africa in Cape Town from January 5. Shikhar Dhawan is available for selection if Jadeja is ruled out.