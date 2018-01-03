Dalit protests in Mumbai, H-1B visa rule scare, Haryana murder spree: Top stories to know about

Clashes in Mumbai over a Dalit man’s death, Trump administration’s controversial proposal to change H-1B visa rules, and doctors protesting a bill that will set up a new regulator for medical education in India made news on Tuesday. Here’s more about these stories.

Dalit protests in Mumbai

Protestors in Mumbai damaged a bus and blocked trains and roads a day after a Dalit man died in Pune district where two groups clashed during celebrations to mark the bicentenary of a British-era war.

Controversial proposal to change H-1B visa rules

An estimated 500,000 to 750,000 Indian H-1B visa holders could be sent home if the Trump administration decides to proceed with a proposal to end granting extensions to H-1B visa holders whose applications for permanent residency had been accepted.

Pakistan hits back at Trump tweet

Pakistan’s foreign office summoned the US ambassador , after Islamabad responded angrily to the US President’s allegations that it provided safe havens for militants. Pakistan hit back, saying it had done much for the United States, helping it to “decimate” al Qaeda, while getting only “invective & mistrust” in return.

Former soldier kills 6 with iron rod in Haryana

A mentally unstable former soldier was arrested in Haryana’s Palwal city after he allegedly murdered six persons in two hours with an iron rod, police said. The man allegedly went on a killing spree early Tuesday.

Chinese intrusion

Chinese troops apparently entered into Indian territory along the eastern bank of river Siang and almost reached Bising village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district. The Chinese troops were bringing in road-building machines when they were intercepted by Indian soldiers, it’s said.

Sixth day of Iran protests, 10 killed

Demonstrations across Iran saw their most violent night as “armed protesters” tried to overrun military bases and police stations before security forces repelled them, killing 10 people. The five days of unrest across the country has killed at least 13 people.

People stand near a burning car in Tuyserkan, Hamadan Province, Iran, December 31, 2017 in this still image taken from video. (IRINN/ ReutersTV via Reuters)

Doctors across India protest new Bill

Work at hospitals across India was affected after thousands of doctors went on a strike to protest a bill seeking to replace the Medical Council of India with a new organisation. Doctors say the National Medical Commission Bill is “undemocratic and bureaucrat-ridden”.

ICC rates Melbourne pitch as poor

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is “poor” and “didn’t allow an even contest between the bat and the ball” during the Boxing Day Australia-England Test which ended in a draw, the ICC has said.

Electoral bonds for political funding

The government has announced details of electoral bonds that can be bought from select SBI branches and used to donate money to political parties. The bonds are expected to clean up election funding.

YouTube star criticised for ‘sick’ video

Logan Paul is being called “insensitive” and “obnoxious” for uploading a video of a man he found hanging in Japan’s ‘suicide forest’, where many people kill themselves there every year. Paul and his friends cracked jokes as they shot a video of the man who is believed to have killed himself.