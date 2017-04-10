Dalit students at a Gwalior university call off agitation after Law HoD’s resignation

Dalit students in Jiwaji University, Gwalior called off their agitation with head of department Law resigning from his post and university administration assuring them to look into their demands. The students also assured that they would withdraw the FIR lodged against two professors.

The agitation came to an end after several non-BJP and non-Congress political parties extended thier support to the students and the university administration softened its stand towards the students. The students had been staging a sit-in near the university campus for the last nine days.

The varsity VC Sangeeta Shukla called the students representative for a talk on Sunday. However, the formal declaration of the agitation coming to an end was declared on Monday after head of department Law Prof Ganesh Dubey resigned from his post.

Read: Jiwaji University, Gwalior row Tension had been building on campus since BJP victory in 2014

The university assured the students to look into their demands to name Law department after BR Ambedkar, revoke suspension of students, five in number and withdraw complaints against them lodged with the police. The students also assured that they would withdraw their police complaints against Prof Pandey and Prof RK Sharma, proctor of the university.

University PRO BR Sisodia said Prof Pandey resigned from his post on his own after the students called off their dharna. “However, the administration will surely look into their demands.”

One of the students’ representatives Pradeep Jodhpuriya said they were happy that the university administration finally heard them and assured them to fulfill their demands in 15 days.

Five dalit students started observing indefinite fast since April 1 to protest university administration’s denial to allow them to hold a programme ahead of Ambedkar jayanti and alleged misbehavior with them by the two professors. A girl student also lodged a complaint against the professors for allegedly inflicting atrocities on them under The SC, The ST (Prevention of Atrocities), Act and also sexual harassment.

The university administration also lodged a complaint against the five students for misbehaving with and manhandling the professors and indulging in violence on the campus.

The university administration had alleged the students’ agitation was influenced by protest of Kanhaiya Kumar on JNU campus and Rohith Vemula’s suicide at Hyderabad University. The administration had also alleged that the dalit students act amounted to anti-national activities and that they wanted overnight publicity.

The row between the two sides had a saffron angle too as the students alleged they were being victimised and ridiculed by the RSS’ students wing ABVP workers on the campus the university administration supported them instead of taking any action against them.