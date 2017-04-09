Damaged four times in a month, tallest tricolour near Attari border to be reviewed

A month after a mammoth tricolour, believed to be the largest in the country, was unfurled at Attari near the border with Pakistan, local authorities are vexed over frequent damage to the flag due to strong winds.

According to officials, the tricolour which has dimensions of 120ft x 80 ft and a 360ft height flagpost, has been damaged four times till now.

The flag, installed at an approximate cost of Rs 3.50 crore, is an attraction for thousands of tourists who visit the border crossing to watch the Beating Retreat Ceremony during the sunset.

Unable to find out a way to check damage to the flag, the district administration on Saturday wrote to the state government to address this issue.

“I have written to the Punjab government and suggested that a committee of experts be formed to examine this (damage to flag) issue,” Amritsar deputy commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said.

He said the committee might take a call on the size of the tricolour.

Sangha said till a decision was taken, the flag will not be hoisted.

Just a few days back due to a wind storm, the flag was stuck in a high-tension wire after which power supply was stopped for several hours.

Sangha said the cost of a single tricolour comes to Rs 1 lakh and getting it frequently changed was not a feasible proposition.

The flag was inaugurated this year on March 5 by former Punjab cabinet minister Anil Joshi and was a project of the Amritsar Improvement Trust Authority of the Punjab government.