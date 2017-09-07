Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon: Brains behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts, still on the run

A TADA court in Mumbai sentenced gangster Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

As many as 257 people were killed, 713 others were seriously injured on March 12, 1993 when a series of 12 explosions shook Mumbai. Abu Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005, while Karimullah Khan was arrested in 2008. Others who were arrested and convicted include Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum.

Thirty-five people, including prime accused Dawood Ibrahim, associates Tiger Memon, Mohammed Ahmed Umar Dosa and Javed Chikna, are still wanted in the case and are on the run.

Here are some of the prime accused who are still absconding:

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar: A constable’s son who rose from Mumbai’s underbelly, he fought a pitched battle against rival mafia dons, and gave a corporate culture to Mumbai’s underworld. He left the country in 1984, and emerged after nine years, as the man who sponsored the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. Dawood is believed to be in Karachi, Pakistan.

Ibrahim Abdul Razak Memon alias Tiger Memon: A convent-educated student, the lure of money got Memon to Mumbai’s underworld. However, the riots in 1992, where his family allegedly suffered, changed his views. He then went on to plan, coordinate and execute 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. Memon, through his contacts in Mumbai’s underworld, travelled to Pakistan via Dubai, and chalked out the extensive plan to get RDX on the Maharashtra coast to carry out the blasts. Little has been heard about Tiger Memon since he fled the country. Police sources claim Memon shuttles between Pakistan and Dubai.

Mohammad Umar Ahmed Dossa: Brother of Mustafa Dossa, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Mohammed is believed to have facilitated meetings of those involved in the blasts in Dubai. It was because of the wide network of landing agents from the Dossa company that Tiger could get explosives to the city. While Mustafa Dossa was deported to Mumbai and faces trial in the1993 Mumbai serial blast, Mohammed has become one of the top three hawala operators in the world, said sources. Mohammed, police sources said, has a chain of jewellery stores in Dubai operated under various aliases.

Javed Dawood Tailor alias Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna: He suffered a bullet injury in the 1992 Mumbai riots. Javed, who got the alias Chikna for his good looks, ensured the vehicles were loaded with explosives, and monitored the planting of bombs. He was in Mumbai till the blasts, after which he escaped to Dubai. Javed, too, is believed to be in Pakistan

Dawood Phanse: Tiger’s landing agent. Agreed to help after meeting Dawood in Dubai. His men unloaded RDX from boats and transported it to Mumbai

Sharif Abdul Gafoor Parkar: Convicted for aiding the landing of arms and ammunition. The Raigad resident was part of Tiger’s smuggling operation. The 70-year-old’s son Mujib has also has been convicted of the same charges.