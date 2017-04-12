Day 3 of Haryana Roadways strike: 105 employees suspended

Cracking whip on the striking employees, the Haryana government on Wednesday suspended about 105 leaders and employees of the Haryana roadways workers union, even as the commuters continued to undergo harrowing times across the state on the third consecutive day.

Transport minister Krishan Lal Panwar told HT that he had ordered suspension of at least 105 employees including union leaders for going on flash strike without prior notice to the government.

Meanwhile, reports on the hardships being faced by the commuters came from all parts of the state as the state-run buses remained off the road for the third consecutive day.

The Haryana Roadways workers’ union had gone on a flash strike on Monday evening, the state government called union leaders for talks on Tuesday, which failed and the strike continued. The roadways union is protesting against the government scheme to give 853 permits to private bus operators on 273 routes and is demanding that more roadways buses be bought and run on these routes to give employment to more people.

The state government, on the other hand, says it is in process to have its own buses, but private operators’ services are required in the wake of a huge gap between buses and passengers.