Day after AIADMK merger: 19 MLAs loyal to Dinakaran meet Guv, want CM changed

Nineteen dissident legislators of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK withdrew support to chief minister E Palaniswami on Tuesday, potentially reducing his government to a minority and sparking fresh political turmoil in the state.

The MLAs, led by ousted deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, urged governor C Vidyasagar Rao to “intervene and initiate the constitutional process” and submitted a letter expressing their lack of confidence in the chief minister.

“We are not for toppling the government, We want the chief minister changed,” said Jakkaiyan, an MLA close to Dinakaran.

“We want a trust vote.Have conveyed this to the governor,” Dinakaran told ANI.

The meeting came a day after two warring factions of the AIADMK – one led by Palaniswami and the other by former CM O Panneerselvam – merged in a show of strength and indicated they would soon push out Dinakaran’s aunt and party interim chief VK Sasikala. Dinakaran’s appointment has already been scrapped and Sasikala is serving a jail term for corruption.

The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 234-member house but won’t reach the majority mark of 118 without the 19 dissidents. A no-confidence motion can be called only by October.

“I got disillusioned with the functioning of the government headed by Edapaddi Palaniswami as there have been abuse of power, favouritism, misuse of government machinery, and widespread corruption,” the letter signed by the MLAs said.

The DMK has already indicated it will move a no-confidence motion in the assembly. Six months have to lapse between two such motions and the last one was in April. But even then, the 19 MLAs risk disqualification if they defy the party whip during the vote under anti-defection laws.

“As chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Edapaddi Palaniswami is corrupt and encouraging corruption at several levels which also have caused severe damage to the name of our party,” the MLAs said.

“This action is nothing but a pressure tactic to keep the government on tenterhooks and extract its pound of flesh,” said Sumanth C Raman, political analyst.

During the public bonhomie on Monday, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam kept mum about Sasikala but several top leaders indicated a party emergency general meeting will soon meet to void her appointment. AIADMK is the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha and has 13 members in the Rajya Sabha – which makes it extremely important for the government, which is in a minority in the Upper House.