Day after rally, Khattar visits Jassia, says government gave quota to Jats

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday visited Rohtak’s Jassia, a day after the All India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) held a massive rally the village with community and opposition leaders bashing him for not granting reservation to them yet.

The chief minister was going to Gurgaon on Monday evening when he stopped midway in Rohtak and interacted with people. He defended his government while talking to local residents, maintaining that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did give reservation to the Jat community but the matter was awaiting court’s approval.

The CM was slammed by leader of opposition Abhay Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal) and AIJASS president Yashpal Malik during Sunday’s rally, in which Union steel minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh was also present.

Khattar on Monday attacked former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who had said that the government was wasting people’s hard-earned money on cows and in celebrating Gita Jayanti.

“Only those who are unaware of the importance of cows and Gita in our lives can make such negative comments. Hooda’s remarks show his complete ignorance. Celebrating Gita Jayanti in the historic land of Kurukshetra gives a unique identity to Haryana,” Khattar said. The CM said they have got offer to celebrate Gita Jayanti with same zeal in United States of America as well.