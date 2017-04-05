Day later, Bundi’s ‘miracle baby’ dies after coming back to life at crematorium

The premature girl child, who had come back to life after being declared dead by a nurse at a government hospital in Bundi on Tuesday, passed away at 5 am on Wednesday.

The deputy controller, Government Mother and Child Hospital, Bundi, Dr OP Verma said that the infant died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. “Paediatrician Dr Gajanand Verma checked the deceased newborn girl on Wednesday and declared her dead. The body has been handed over to the family for last rites,” he added.

On Tuesday, the on-duty nurse had declared the newborn dead when she noticed that she was neither crying nor breathing. However, when the parents took the child to the crematorium for last rites, she started crying. The shocked parents rushed the infant back to the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU.

“The newborn was delivered in the fifth month of pregnancy and was underdeveloped. She weighed only 350 grams, so her chances of her survival were bleak,” said Dr Verma talking about the cause of death.

The aggrieved family buried the newborn in the same pit in the crematorium in Bundi which had been dug up on Tuesday morning.

The newborn girl was born to Durgesh Bai (25) from Gharnara village in Bundi on Tuesday at 6 am.

The aggrieved parents had raised the issue of negligence on Tuesday and demanded action against the nurse, who had declared the infant dead without consulting any doctor.

Bundi district collector Dr Naresh Thakral ordered a probe into the case and constituted a two-member committee, comprising Dr Gajanand Verma, paediatrician, and Dr Mithlesh Meena, gynaecologist, to prepare a report on the incident. The committee will submit its report on Thursday.

As per hospital records, two nurses, Santo Mahawar and Bawari Bai, were on duty when the whole episode took place.