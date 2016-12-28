 Before new army chief takes over, superseded Lt Gen Bakshi goes on leave: Sources | india-news | Hindustan Times
Before new army chief takes over, superseded Lt Gen Bakshi goes on leave: Sources

india Updated: Dec 28, 2016 00:45 IST
HT Correspodent
Hindustan Times New Delhi
Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi was overlooked by the government for the position of army chief, thereby abandoned a three-decades-old tradition of elevating senior-most officers as head of the military. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Eastern army commander Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, who was overlooked for the position of army chief, proceeded on leave on Tuesday, sources said.

The duration of his leave wasn’t immediately known but the sources said he could have gone on “long leave”. Army officials in Delhi said Bakshi could have gone on pre-scheduled leave but the timing has raised a few eyebrows as the next army chief-designate Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat will take over on December 31.

Bakshi met defence minister Manohar Parrikar on December 17, four days after Rawat was named next army chief. The development comes at a time when speculation is building up in military circles that Bakshi could opt for pre-mature retirement, choosing not to serve under a junior.

Read| Lt Gen Bipin Rawat appointed army chief, Air Marshal BS Dhanoa is new air force chief

<