Deathnotes: Letters to Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College show how time was running out for children

Tragedy unfolded in chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur constituency after more than 30 children died within 48 hours last week allegedly owing to a disruption in the oxygen supply to the encephalitis ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College.

As days passed, more deaths were reported while officials conducted inquiries to determine what went wrong since August 7.

The oxygen supplier to the medical college wrote 30 letters since February, reminding the hospital authorities and the Uttar Pradesh government about steadily mounting dues, which led to the supply falling short.

Most of these letters elicited no response, and the firm – Pushpa Sales Private Limited – finally snapped supply that allegedly resulted in the death of at 23 children in 24 hours.

So far, nearly 100 children have died.