Debts drive Telangana farmer, wife and son to suicide

Mounting debts allegedly forced a farmer in a village in Telangana to commit suicide along with his wife and minor son on Sunday.

According to reports, Panapari Subhash (35) of Rampur village in Medak district who owned half an acre of land, took another four acres on lease to raise paddy crop last season. He took about Rs 3 lakh crop loan from various finance companies, besides the local branch of the State Bank of India. However, the crop failed due to severe drought.

His financial condition took another hit when his wife Anasuyamma (30) fell ill recently and needed surgery. Subhash had to take another loan of Rs 80,000 towards hospital expenses.

With no way to repay the loans, Subhash allegedly took the extreme step. On Sunday evening, he along with his wife and 12-year old son Jnaneshwar allegedly killed themselves by jumping into the Vishwanatham tank near the village. The son, who was studying in Class VII in Social Welfare Residential School in the neighbouring Hatnoora village, had come home for Sankranti vacations.

Subash had two more children -- Srivani (6) and Sreeja (3), who are studying in a local Anganwadi school. The two girls were apparently at their relatives’ place when the trio committed suicide.

But the police suspect domestic troubles could have led to the tragedy.

Alladurgam sub-inspector of police Mohammad Ghouse said the incident had happened due to disputes in Subhash’s family.

“According to preliminary investigation, Subhash was trying to save his wife who jumped into the tank along with their son after quarrelling with her husband. And all the three died,” Ghouse told HT. “Debts could also be the a reason for the quarrel between the husband and wife,” he said.

Telangana recorded the second highest number of suicides by farmers during 2015-16, according to a recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau. The number of suicides by farmers in Telangana was 1,358 as against 516 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

According to the report, Maharashtra registered the highest number of 3,030 suicides in the farming sector followed by Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in that order. The total number of farmers who committed suicides in the country was 8,007. The report attributed ‘bankruptcy or indebtedness’ and ‘farming related issues’ as major causes of suicides of farmers.