Declared dead by nurse, infant ‘comes alive’ at crematorium

A preterm (premature) girl child, declared dead by a nurse at a government hospital in Rajasthan Tuesday morning, “came back to life” an hour later at a crematorium where the newborn’s parents had taken “the body” for performing last rites.

The parents rushed the infant back to the Government Mother and Child Hospital in Bundi district. The child has been admitted to the intensive care unit where doctors said her chances of survival are bleak.

The parents also raised the issue of negligence and demanded action against the nurse, who had declared the infant dead without consulting any doctor. The district administration later ordered a probe.

As per the hospital records, two nurses, Santo Mahawar and Bawari Bai, were on duty when the whole episode took place. The hospital authorities said the probe will find out who declared the infant dead. No action was taken against any of them till the filing of the report.

Contacted, Dr O P Verma, the deputy controller at hospital, said 25-year-old Durgesh Bai was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and delivered a premature baby girl at 6am on Tuesday.

The on duty nurse declared the newborn dead when she noticed that the baby was neither crying nor breathing.

However, when the parents took the child to crematorium for last rites around 8am, she started crying. The pleasantly shocked parents rushed the infant back to the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU.

On being informed, additional district magistrate Mamta Tiwari visited the hospital and recorded statements of hospital staff and the parents of the newborn.

Verma conceded negligence by the nurse and added that she did not consult a doctor before pronouncing the baby dead. “Doctors come to hospital on call when they are off duty. The nurse should have called a doctor before telling the parents that the infant was dead,” he said.

He added that the woman delivered the child sixth month pregnancy. “The baby weighs only 350 grams. Chances of her survival are bleak,” he added.

Bundi district collector Dr Naresh Thakral ordered a probe into the case.

“A two-member committee, comprising doctors Gajanand Verma (paediatrician) and Mithlesh Meena (gynaecologist), will give its report by Wednesday (April 5) evening. We will take appropriate action on the report,” Thakral said.