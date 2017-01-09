Defence experts condemn Akhnoor attack on GREF camp, call for end to terrorism

Defence experts reacted to Monday’s militant attack on a General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) camp in Akhnoor sector of Jammu, and said the world must take serious steps to end terrorism as there is no doubt Pakistan is responsible for training, funding and helping the militants to infiltrate India.

Defence expert Qamar Agha told ANI the attack was a sad news and should be condemned by all international community.

“This not the first time that such incident has taken place. A number of attacks have taken place this year. It should be condemned by all international community. I believe Pakistan is directly responsible for all these because these militants are being trained, funded and being helped to infiltrate India by the Pakistani military establishment. So the Pakistanis are directly responsible for all these killings of innocent military forces. It is a sad day,” he said.

Another defence expert, Major General (retired) SR Sinho told ANI that the intensity of attacks have increased in India after the surgical strikes, conducted by the Indian Army on militant targets across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistani has only been targeting the security forces, camps for the last four to five months and also in the view of the surgical strikes carried out by India, the intensity of these attacks has been increased by these terrorists. The reason being is that the terrorists are the civilians paid by the Pakistanis financially and are trained by them and they know that they will get killed,” he told ANI.

Akhnoor has been put on high alert following the three labourers’ death in Monday’s attack.

The GREF is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that builds and maintains border roads in the country.

The attack on the GREF camp comes 40 days after militants attacked an army camp at Nagrota on November 30 last year.