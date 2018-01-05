Defence ministry bans business with Sanjay Bhandari’s firm

The defence ministry on Friday passed an order suspending business dealings with controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari’s firm Offset India Solutions six months.

Bhandari, who reportedly escaped to London in 2016, is under investigation for possessing classified information on India's defence purchases. The company is involved in executing offset contracts for several foreign military contractors. The firm is being probed for corrupt practices and illegal activities.

The Delhi police had registered an FIR against Bhandari in October 2016 after classified documents were recovered from his home and office. A month later, the CBI registered a preliminary enquiry against Bhandari and his partner Bimal Sareen for their alleged role in the Pilatus PC-7 basic trainer aircraft deal.

Bhandari’s firm was served a show cause notice in May 2017 to explain why business dealings with it should not be suspended.