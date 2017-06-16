 Delhi-bound Jet plane diverted to Jaipur, makes emergency landing | india-news | Hindustan Times
Delhi-bound Jet plane diverted to Jaipur, makes emergency landing

The aircraft was hovering over Delhi but bad weather could not allow it land, as a result it ran short of fuel following which it was diverted to Jaipur

india Updated: Jun 16, 2017 15:38 IST
Jet Airways
The Jet Airways plane from Leh was carrying 125 passengers.(HT file photo)

A Delhi-bound Jet Airways plane from Leh, with 125 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport (JIA) as it was unable to land at the destination due to bad weather and was running low on fuel, an airport official said.

The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were safe, he said.

The plane from Leh reached Delhi but it could not land there due to adverse weather conditions, JIA director J S Balhara said.

The aircraft was hovering over Delhi but bad weather could not allow it land, as a result it ran short of fuel following which it was diverted to Jaipur, he said.

