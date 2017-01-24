 Scare in Rourkela as engine of Delhi-bound express train detaches from bogies | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Scare in Rourkela as engine of Delhi-bound express train detaches from bogies

india Updated: Jan 24, 2017 21:40 IST
PTI
PTI
PTI, Rourkela
Highlight Story

The train bound for Anand Vihar station in New Delhi had a change of engine besides other maintenance work done in Rourkela, after which it developed some technical snag.(Arun Sharma/HT File)

The engine of the Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Super Fast Weekly Express got detached from the bogies on Tuesday, shortly after its departure from the Rourkela station, triggering panic among passengers.

The New Delhi-bound weekly train had a change of engine besides other maintenance and cleaning work done during the halt at Rourkela.

It had travelled less than a km when the driver sensed some technical snag. He immediately applied the emergency brakes and corrected the snag.

The driver then moved the train ahead but it hardly travelled another hundred metres when the engine got decoupled and moved forward leaving the coaches behind.

The driver soon realised the situation and reversed the engine. The train proceeded again after proper coupling, said South Eastern Railways public relations officer Bidhan Chandra from Kolkata.

“The problem was with the coupling which keeps the engine and the bogies connected,” he added.

Rourkela station superintendent Abhaya Mishra said the train moved ahead after the driver coupled it.

The train apparently escaped a possible mishap as the engine moved ahead leaving behind the coaches due to decoupling, railways officials said.

The sight of the engine leaving the bogies behind left bystanders along the track panicking.

Passengers in the train were also scared when they found it moving for some time without the engine.

tags

more from india

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you