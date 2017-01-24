Scare in Rourkela as engine of Delhi-bound express train detaches from bogies

The engine of the Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Super Fast Weekly Express got detached from the bogies on Tuesday, shortly after its departure from the Rourkela station, triggering panic among passengers.

The New Delhi-bound weekly train had a change of engine besides other maintenance and cleaning work done during the halt at Rourkela.

It had travelled less than a km when the driver sensed some technical snag. He immediately applied the emergency brakes and corrected the snag.

The driver then moved the train ahead but it hardly travelled another hundred metres when the engine got decoupled and moved forward leaving the coaches behind.

The driver soon realised the situation and reversed the engine. The train proceeded again after proper coupling, said South Eastern Railways public relations officer Bidhan Chandra from Kolkata.

“The problem was with the coupling which keeps the engine and the bogies connected,” he added.

Rourkela station superintendent Abhaya Mishra said the train moved ahead after the driver coupled it.

The train apparently escaped a possible mishap as the engine moved ahead leaving behind the coaches due to decoupling, railways officials said.

The sight of the engine leaving the bogies behind left bystanders along the track panicking.

Passengers in the train were also scared when they found it moving for some time without the engine.